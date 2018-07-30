Today is National Cheesecake Day, Check Out This Deal

It’s National Cheesecake Day, so the Cheesecake Factory is celebrating with half-price deals. One slice of cheesecake is available at 50 percent off at any of the restaurant chain’s 198 locations in the U.S. Company founder and CEO David Overton said the company anticipates this year to be more exciting than ever with two new cheesecakes, Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate.

Eli’s Cheesecake: In celebration of National Cheesecake Day and the Chicago-based company’s 38th birthday, get 38 percent off online orders of any nine-inch cheesecake with promo code 38CCDAY through noon Friday ET. Order at shop.elicheesecake.com. More on National Cheesecake Day here from USA TODAY.

