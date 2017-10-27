Today is Best Day to Buy Candy

If you still haven’t bought candy, a new study says TODAY is the day to do it. Researchers looked at how much it costs the week before Halloween. And in the last two years, it’s been the cheapest FOUR DAYS before Halloween.

Apparently some stores will jack up their prices this weekend, and there might be less of a selection. The worst day to buy candy is ONE day before Halloween. If you wait until the 30th, it could cost 42% more.

We’ll spend an average of $80 TOTAL on Halloween. $22 on candy . . . $27 on our costume . . . $21 on decorations . . . and about $10 on other stuff.

