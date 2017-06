Toby Keith has recruited his longtime friend Willie Nelson to appear in the video for his new song, “Wacky Tobaccy.” The comedic tune and video will be released on Friday (6/23), adding yet another “weed anthem” to Keith’s catalog of songs. In 2003, Toby released the song “Weed With Willie,” which he wrote with frequent collaborator Scotty Emerick about what happens on Nelson’s tour bus.