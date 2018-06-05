TMZ Says a New “Roseanne” Show Will Be Announced Very Soon
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 7:34 AM
BURBANK, CA - MARCH 23: Roseanne Barr attends the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

TMZ claims ABC is moving ahead with a new “Roseanne” show without ROSEANNE BARR. They say an announcement is “imminent,” and might even come THIS WEEK.
It’s still unclear how it’s going to work . . . but like the previous rumors, they say it could focus on Sara Gilbert’s character Darlene. There’s no official comment from anyone involved with the show.
Sara DID address the cancellation on “The Talk” yesterday. It wasn’t anything earth-shattering though. She said she’s proud of the show, and it’s sad to see it end this way . . . but she stands behind ABC’s decision.

Here’s video from the Talk

