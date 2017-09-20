Tired of putting up with Crap!

In Colorado Springs, Colorado, Cathy Budde has caught a mystery woman jogger who’s been pooping outside her house at least once a week. Budde said her kids first caught the daring defecator mid-squat. Budde yelled at the woman, “Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?” The woman replied, “Yeah, sorry!” The woman – dubbed by the Budde’s as “The Mad Pooper” – has returned to do her business outside the family’s house for at least the past seven weeks, even though there’s a bathroom in a park across the street. Others have spotted the woman dumping in their backyards and outside a Walgreens. Budde has posted a sign begging the woman to stop. She’s taken photos of the woman mid-action. Says Budde, “This is intentional.” Here’s the Pooper’s picture and the complete story.