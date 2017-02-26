Timeline in the Disapearance of Robin Abrams

By WJOL News
|
Feb 26, 11:49 PM

The following is a timeline documenting the disappearance of Robin Abrams, a former Will County Sheriff’s Deputy who went missing in October of 1990.

____________________________________________________________

January 1988: Robin is hired as a Deputy with the Will County Sheriff’s Department

December 1988: Robin is terminated from the Sheriff’s Department, two weeks before her scheduled probationary period was set to end

December 1989: Robin files a federal lawsuit against 8 members of the Sheriff’s Deparment alleging wrongful termination, sexual harassment and violation of civil rights

October 4th 1990: Robin Goes Missing

October 5th 1990: Robin’s Vehicle is Found in Harvey

October 22nd 1990: Robin was scheduled to give a deposition in her civil rights lawsuit

January 1991: Robin’s lawsuit is dismissed after she is unable to be located

February 2017: Federal and State Authorities begin searching a house at 100 S. Margaret Street after receiving new information related to Robin’s disappearance.

