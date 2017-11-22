This is the Time Groupon Says Most of us Start Christmas Shopping

According to a new survey by Groupon, the average person will start their Black Friday shopping at 3:29 P.M. tomorrow.

Some interesting stats about Black Friday. You think with more online shopping options that many people might be staying home on Black Friday. Actually that’s not the case according to PR Newswire, Only 9% of people say they’re planning to do all of their holiday shopping online. That’s good news for retailers! How long will the average Black Friday shopping adventure last? According to Business Wire, you’ll spend an average of two to five hours shopping on Black Friday.