Tim Mcgraw & Faith Hill Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit opens on Friday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are the subjects of an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville opening on Friday (November 17th). Titled Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man, the display will include the mirror from McGraw’s dressing room, on which he wrote his marriage proposal and she accepted, as well as Hill’s ivory-colored Heidi Weisel wedding gown; the leather jacket worn by McGraw in the 1994 music video for “Indian Outlaw”; and the couple’s multiple awards including Grammys and ACMs.

McGraw and Hill said, ”We are honored to be included in the halls of this historic museum, among the names and faces of so many of our friends and musical heroes. This is a moment that dreams are made of, and we are so appreciative to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum for all of the hard work and care that has gone into the exhibit.”

The couple are set to perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (November 16th).

