Tickets Go On Sale Today For Lewis Black At Rialto

Lewis Black is coming back to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. Tickets will go on sale today, October 27th at 10 a.m. for the April 6th show. The Grammy Award winning stand-up comedian will perform for one night only. Black came into national prominence with his appearances on “The Daily Show” in 1996. Those appearances led to comedy specials on HBO, Showtime and more. His humor reflects the absurdity of our world. Tickets to Lewis Black – The Joke’s On US Tour are available through the Rialto box office or online at Ticketmaster.com

