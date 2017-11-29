When Do You Throw Away your Under Wear? Here’s What Experts Say

Antonia Godoy, mother of trapped miner Richard Villarroel, shows Chilean flag underwear she received as a gift for his son when he is rescued, at a camp near the San Jose mine near Copiapo, Chile, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010. A drill punched through to the underground shelter on Saturday where 33 miners have been trapped since Aug. 5. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Quick look in your dresser, you might look twice at your underwear after you read this. According to a new study, you should throw away your underwear every YEAR . . . or it becomes a health risk.

Even though you’re washing them after you wear them . . . hopefully . . . old underwear can still develop a buildup of bacteria like E. coli. That can lead to you getting infections down there. And NO ONE wants those infections.

Of course, not everyone is even washing them regularly. The study found 18% of men and 10.5% of women wear underwear multiple times without washing them.

And one more thing: The researchers also say you probably shouldn’t wear underwear when you SLEEP . . . nude is better.

The whole story from news.com.au is here