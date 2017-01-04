Three Men Arrested in Connection with Gas Station “Skimming”

Three men have been arrested after allegedly stealing money from bank accounts linked to individuals who used their debit cards at gas stations in Joliet. 39-year-old Gherghe Dunca, 25-year-old Cristian David Dunca and 22-year-old Marinel Velcu were taken into custody on Saturday by the Joliet Police Department. They were staying at a motel in the 1800 block of McDonough Street when they were arrested. All three men are being held on charges of credit card fraud and participating in a Financial Crime Enterprise. The men also have had a hold placed on them, which has been ordered by the United States Secret Service. It was from late November through December that the suspects are said to have installed a skimming device on gas pumps at Thronton’s gas stations on Jefferson St and Essington Rd.

Mugshots From L to R: Gheorghe Dunca, Christian David Dunca, Marinel Velcu

