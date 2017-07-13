Three Charged in Joliet Fire That Killed Two Women and Baby

Three men have been charged with murder and arson in connection with a June 3rd fire that killed two women and an 11-month-old girl in Joliet. 17-year-old Andy Cerros, 18-year-old Manuel Escamilla and 18-year-old Eric Raya have been charged with six counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Attempt First-Degree Murder and three counts of Arson. The murder charges allege they discharged a flare gun at a residence at 16 N. Center Street and that the resulting fire caused the deaths of 28-year-old Regina Rogers, her daughter, 11-month-old Royalty Rogers, and 29-year-old Jacquetta Rogers. The attempted murder charge alleges they discharged the flare gun with the intent of killing a man who escaped the fire without harm. All three individuals were already in custody on unrelated offenses. Bond in the murder case was set for each at $10 million.

