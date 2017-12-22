Thomas Rhett’s Wish for the New Year

As Thomas Rhett looks ahead to the New Year, one thing he’d love to do is get his pilot’s license. With heavy touring, and now 2 new daughters at home, his schedule is tight, but he and a good friend plan to do it together. He tells us more: [“Something that I want to learn how to do, I really want to get my pilot’s license. Me and Tyler Hubbard have been talking about doing it together, but real easy stuff, like just flying around Nashville. I don’t think I would ever want to fly myself to a show or anything like that, but just real chill flying.”