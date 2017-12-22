Thomas Rhett’s Wish for the New Year
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 22, 2017 @ 7:47 AM
Artist Thomas Rhett performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

As Thomas Rhett looks ahead to the New Year, one thing he’d love to do is get his pilot’s license. With heavy touring, and now 2 new daughters at home, his schedule is tight, but he and a good friend plan to do it together. He tells us more: [“Something that I want to learn how to do, I really want to get my pilot’s license. Me and Tyler Hubbard have been talking about doing it together, but real easy stuff, like just flying around Nashville. I don’t think I would ever want to fly myself to a show or anything like that, but just real chill flying.”

