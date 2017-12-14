Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard Go Christmas Caroling in Nashville

Artist Thomas Rhett performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Thomas Rhett, FGL‘s Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson and their respective wives were out spreading some Christmas cheer on Monday (December 11th) night. The group dressed in their holiday best and went around the town caroling. After stopping by a few songwriter friends’ houses to sing some traditional Christmas carols, Thomas jumped on Instagram live and encouraged fans to share their local addresses so he and the gang could swing by.

A post by Lauren Akins indicates that might not be the only night of caroling. She wrote, “The #CountryCarolers. Coming this Christmas to a Nashville neighborhood near you.”

Two of the group’s carolers — Tyler and Hayley Hubbard — might have to bow out soon. The couple is awaiting the birth of their first child, a baby girl, in the coming weeks.

