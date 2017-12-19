Thomas Rhett – Marry Me Video

Thomas Rhett has unveiled the official music video for his new single “Marry Me,” bringing the song’s unpredictable and poignant lyrics to life. Shot by Director TK McKamy in both Nashville and Birmingham, AL, the video weaves a stripped-down performance by Thomas Rhett through a storyline, which takes fans through the progression of a relationship – from childhood, to a high school crush, all the way up to a wedding day which ends unexpectedly. Thomas says, “If I had never told Lauren how I felt about her, I probably would have been at her wedding watching her marry someone else. “So, I wanted to capture that feeling of heartbreak in this video – and this really hits me in the gut.”

