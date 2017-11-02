Thomas Rhett has long admired pop star Bruno Mars and as he shared with Westwood One’s Country Countdown USA, he recently got to meet him:

(Thomas Rhett) “Cameron Duddy is the bass player of Midland and he’s like produced a couple of videos for Bruno Mars and my wife and I took a couple of friends and went and saw Bruno in Memphis about a month ago. And I texted Cameron and I was like, ‘Hey are you gonna go to Memphis?’ Cameron said, ‘Hey I can’t go but I’m hooking you up.’ This is like meeting Michael Jackson or Prince or somebody to me. He’s like my hero. And so, we went and Bruno came in with a big smile on his face and is holding a bottle of tequila and he goes, ‘Hey man I just wanna say congrats on your babies and your number one record.’ It was like Mick Jagger saying that to ya or something. I can’t fully describe it but it was all Cameron that made that happen.”