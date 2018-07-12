This Country Star Wants to be the Next Bachelor
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 9:21 AM

CHRIS LANE says he’s not dating anyone right now. He’s been focusing on his career . . . and taking things one day at a time. But he tells Taste of Country that he would be interested in being on “The Bachelor”.
He says, “Providing I would have enough time to do it, I would. I wanna be the guy who gets to choose between all the girls.”
Chris is a fan of both shows and says one guy on this season’s “Bachelorette” has really cracked him up.
Quote, “The guy who calls himself the male model . . . he has me rolling. The reason it’s funny is because you’re embarrassed for him and the fact that he’s saying all this stuff and he’s real about it.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Build-A-Bear’s “Pay Your Age” Promotion Backfires! Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Working on Another “Milestone” Where Does Chicago Rank in the Best/Worst Cities for Driving? Here’s How To Get McDonalds Sandwiches For Just A Buck Was Michael Jackson Really Castrated? Dunkin’ Donuts Is Giving Away Free Donut Fries On Friday
Comments