CHRIS LANE says he’s not dating anyone right now. He’s been focusing on his career . . . and taking things one day at a time. But he tells Taste of Country that he would be interested in being on “The Bachelor”.
He says, “Providing I would have enough time to do it, I would. I wanna be the guy who gets to choose between all the girls.”
Chris is a fan of both shows and says one guy on this season’s “Bachelorette” has really cracked him up.
Quote, “The guy who calls himself the male model . . . he has me rolling. The reason it’s funny is because you’re embarrassed for him and the fact that he’s saying all this stuff and he’s real about it.”
This Country Star Wants to be the Next Bachelor
