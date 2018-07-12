This Country Star Wants to be the Next Bachelor

CHRIS LANE says he’s not dating anyone right now. He’s been focusing on his career . . . and taking things one day at a time. But he tells Taste of Country that he would be interested in being on “The Bachelor”.

He says, “Providing I would have enough time to do it, I would. I wanna be the guy who gets to choose between all the girls.”

Chris is a fan of both shows and says one guy on this season’s “Bachelorette” has really cracked him up.

Quote, “The guy who calls himself the male model . . . he has me rolling. The reason it’s funny is because you’re embarrassed for him and the fact that he’s saying all this stuff and he’s real about it.”