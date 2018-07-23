Congrats to Lauren Alaina and her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, who got engaged over the weekend. They both shared the news on social media on Saturday (July 21st) with the same picture of them kissing with Lauren’s new sparkler in plain view. She wrote, “Being yours forever has a nice ‘RING’ to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK.” Alex captioned his, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.” The couple have been dating for six years.
This Country Star is engaged!
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 8:59 AM