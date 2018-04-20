This Could Be The Key to Make You More Datable

Want to be more “Datable”? A new survey by the dating app Zoosk found 78% of its members want to date someone who cares about the environment. And 74% said if they saw someone litter on a date, it would be a deal-breaker.

This Sunday is Earth Day. The top three deal-breakers that have to do with the environment are littering, wasting food, and leaving lights on. Wasting food is a bigger deal than most people realize. A new study found the average American wastes almost a POUND a day. The HOTTEST eco-friendly thing you can do is PICK UP litter. The rest of the top five are recycling, being energy efficient, gardening, and shopping at a farmers market.

Also try using these words in your dating profile: “reuse,” “organic,” “environment,” “farmers market,” and “nature” to get more matches