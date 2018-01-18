If you’re trying to get your creative juices flowing you may want to reach for a cup of tea. In a new study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference a team of psychologists from Peking University in China conducted two tests on students, who had an average age of 23. Half were given a cup of black tea to drink, while the other half were given a glass of water, and then both groups had their cognitive and creative skills tested. On average, tea drinkers got creativity scores that were about a half point higher compared to water drinkers. Researchers say the results came in the short term, after participants consumed a relatively small amount of tea, and therefore might not have the same positive impact in the long term. Still, drinking tea won’t hurt. (Independent.co.uk)
This Could Be the Key to Creativity
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 18, 2018 @ 8:59 AM