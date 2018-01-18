This Could Be the Key to Creativity

If you’re trying to get your creative juices flowing you may want to reach for a cup of tea. In a new study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference a team of psychologists from Peking University in China conducted two tests on students, who had an average age of 23. Half were given a cup of black tea to drink, while the other half were given a glass of water, and then both groups had their cognitive and creative skills tested. On average, tea drinkers got creativity scores that were about a half point higher compared to water drinkers. Researchers say the results came in the short term, after participants consumed a relatively small amount of tea, and therefore might not have the same positive impact in the long term. Still, drinking tea won’t hurt. (Independent.co.uk)