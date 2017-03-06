Thirteen Candidates Vie For 5 Seats On Lincoln-Way School Board

All thirteen candidates will take part in the School Board Candidates forum in District 210. There are 7 seats on the school board and 5 are up for election. This is the first and possibly the only time that all candidates will appear on the same stage at the same time. Tim Conway from the Lincoln-Way Education Association says while closing Lincoln-Way North was controversial there are still lingering effects.



The candidates forum will be held Wednesday, March 8th between 7pm and 9pm at Lincoln-Way Central in the Fine Arts Building. Questions can be emailed to lwea210@gmail.com.

