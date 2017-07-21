Third Annual Golf Outing To Benefit Boys & Girls Club of Joliet

The Boys and Girls Club of Joliet is holding it’s third annual golf outing, sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings at the Bolingbrook Golf club. It will be held on Monday July 31st at 12pm. The annual fundraiser helps children between the ages of 6 and 18 years old. The George Werden Buck Boys and Girls Club is dedicated to providing the facilities, services, and support for the youth of Joliet. Currently 400 children are registered in Joliet according to Kahlil Diab.The cost to join is only $30.

A few foursomes are left to fill plus there are sponsorships available starting at one-hundred dollars.

The golf outing at Bolingbrook Golf Course for the Boys and Girls Club of Joliet takes place on Monday July 31st, go to bgcjoliet.com. This fundraiser is one of four held during the year. Presently the Boys and Girls Club serves over 1,200 children between the ages of 6-18 years old.

