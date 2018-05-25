Things You Can Buy For Less on Memorial Day Weekend

With Memorial Day Weekend kicking off Summer consumers are focusing on travel, home improvements, and vacations. There are 3 things that you can get during the upcoming holiday weekend that you can’t get cheaper during any other part of the year.

The first is big-ticket items such as appliances, furniture, grills, and mattresses. With people using the warmer months to make upgrades to their homes and entertain friends and family at BBQ’s, it’s easy to promote these items than beauty products.

Off-season items are at their lowest during Memorial Day Weekend, think buying Christmas gifts to tuck away for December.

Military and Veteran discounts are plentiful during Memorial Day Weekend so be sure to look at special pricing on meals, home improvement items and at sporting good stores.

Here are some restaurant deals that Veterans and Military Members can take advantage of this weekend according to the Today Show

Domino’s Pizza

Through May 27, military personnel can score a large two-topping pizza for just $5.99 when you order carryout.

Golden Corral

Active duty military and veterans will get a free Memorial Day breakfast, but it’s only available at select locations

Hooters

This chain known for its wings and beer will be offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal on Memorial Day from a select menu that includes items like a buffalo chicken sandwich, a burger or, of course, various wing options.