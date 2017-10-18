Things It’s Okay to Reveal On a First Date

Everyone’s a little nervous on a first date, and along with worrying that you might not have anything to talk about, you can also be wary about oversharing, talking about things that really aren’t appropriate so early on. PopSugar has some tips, offering six things that it’s okay to reveal on a first date.

Past Relationships — You don’t want to go on and on about your ex, talking about how wonderful or awful they were, but it’s alright to reveal things like whether your previous relationship was long-term or short or how recently things ended, so your date can know what your mindset is, meaning are you looking to just get back out there and have some fun or are you ready for something more serious.

— You don’t want to go on and on about your ex, talking about how wonderful or awful they were, but it’s alright to reveal things like whether your previous relationship was long-term or short or how recently things ended, so your date can know what your mindset is, meaning are you looking to just get back out there and have some fun or are you ready for something more serious. Political Stance — This seems to be a bigger thing than ever in our lives these days, and knowing up front where somebody stands is reasonable to ask. No heated political debates though on a first date.

— This seems to be a bigger thing than ever in our lives these days, and knowing up front where somebody stands is reasonable to ask. No heated political debates though on a first date. What You Love About Your Job — Talk about what you do for a living if you’re passionate about it, but don’t make the whole date be about you and keep negativity and complaints about your job to a minimum.

— Talk about what you do for a living if you’re passionate about it, but don’t make the whole date be about you and keep negativity and complaints about your job to a minimum. What You Do In Your Free Time — Share your hobbies and interests and what you like to do with your weekends.

— Share your hobbies and interests and what you like to do with your weekends. Goals — Sharing some of your goals can make for great conversation, but you don’t want it to come off like it’s an interview.

— Sharing some of your goals can make for great conversation, but you don’t want it to come off like it’s an interview. Kids — You don’t have to talk on a first date about whether you want kids, but if you already do have children, you should share that and briefly tell your date their ages and what they’re like.

— You don’t have to talk on a first date about whether you want kids, but if you already do have children, you should share that and briefly tell your date their ages and what they’re like. Read the Complete story from POPSUGAR