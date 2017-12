Ok this is crazy and frankly a bit depressing. A new study found that overall, men are happier than women at pretty much every age. There’s only one exception: Women are happier than men at age 85 and older . . . once their spouses are dead.

Why? The researchers think it could be because that’s the FIRST time in their lives that women don’t feel like they have a million responsibilities weighing on them and they can finally relax. More from the Independent here.