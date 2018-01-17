There’s a Job Opening Right Now For a Chicken Nugget Tasting Expert

If you love Chicken Nuggets, here’s a job for you! Ok so you have to travel a bit, but a grocery store chain in Merseyside, England just put up a job listing for a “Chicken Nugget Connoisseur.”

They’re looking for someone who will sit around, taste testing nuggets, fish sticks, and more frozen foods, and help the store figure out which brands are the best.

It’s only a part-time gig though, and there’s no word on how much it pays . . . beyond $35-a-month in gift cards to buy frozen foods from the stores.

Here’s more from Delish