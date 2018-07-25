There’s a video going viral of a cop outside a gas station in Florida, helping a homeless guy use an electric shaver to shave his face.
My brother just videoed this at Circle K on Thomasville road in Tallahassee. They heard someone say he was starting a new job tomorrow. Great job TPD.
Posted by Michael Wallenfelsz on Sunday, July 22, 2018
Turns out it was for a job interview at a McDonald’s nearby. And it sounds like he got the job.
Talked with Philip who was cleaned up by a City of Tallahassee Police Department officer and given a job at McDonalds today. A photo and video of him being shaved is being shared a lot on FB. Kelly Duvall and Michael Wallenfelsz thank you for sharing.
Posted by Greg Tish on Sunday, July 22, 2018