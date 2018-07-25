There’s a video going viral of a cop outside a gas station in Florida, helping a homeless guy use an electric shaver to shave his face.

My brother just videoed this at Circle K on Thomasville road in Tallahassee. They heard someone say he was starting a new job tomorrow. Great job TPD. Posted by Michael Wallenfelsz on Sunday, July 22, 2018

Turns out it was for a job interview at a McDonald’s nearby. And it sounds like he got the job.