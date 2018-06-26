The Worst Mistakes You Can Make Before Selling Your Home

If you’re thinking of selling your home and you want to save a few bucks by doing some of the home repairs yourself, you need to think again before tackling these projects with professional help.

Avoid the DIY approach with these repairs; drywall, HVAC, Dishwasher Installation, if you do this wrong then you could flood your kitchen and most big-name stores can install for your at a reasonable cost. Tree removal, siding, and window fixes, as well as advanced electricity projects, should be left to the professionals.

Of course, roofing and plumbing repairs could be costly if done wrong and you could hurt yourself while doing roofing because “It’s very easy to get disoriented,” says Dan Bawden from the National Association of Home Builders Remodelers. “Most roofers wear a harness, unless you take similar security measures, steer clear.” Here’s more from Realitor.com.