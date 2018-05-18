The Wedding is the big talk this weekend, but is this going too far???

Was this going too far???? A Denver-based cannabis marketer and supplier had something special in the works leading up to yesterdays royal wedding. Leafbuyer.com will soon offer a cannabis strain called “Markle Sparkle.”

Andre Leonard for Leafbuyer.com says the strain is for medical use to treat things like insomnia and anxiety, which the royal bride-to-be might have been feeling. The first batch of “Markle Sparkle” wasn’t be ready in time to help consumers celebrate yesterday, but it will be available at the start of June.