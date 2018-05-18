Was this going too far???? A Denver-based cannabis marketer and supplier had something special in the works leading up to yesterdays royal wedding. Leafbuyer.com will soon offer a cannabis strain called “Markle Sparkle.”
Andre Leonard for Leafbuyer.com says the strain is for medical use to treat things like insomnia and anxiety, which the royal bride-to-be might have been feeling. The first batch of “Markle Sparkle” wasn’t be ready in time to help consumers celebrate yesterday, but it will be available at the start of June.
The Wedding is the big talk this weekend, but is this going too far???
