If you really pay attention to social media, apparently the song that was #1 on your 14th birthday defines your life. The theory went around on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all throughout last week.

Have you played this game yet? If you aren’t afraid to reveal your age, you should. Just fill in the date, month, & year of your 14th Birthday to see what you get. Click here to continue

Remember to use your 14th Birthday!

Roy: BARRY WHITE, “You’re the First, The Last, My Everything”

Carol: DAVID BOWIE, “Ashes to Ashes”