The Shorewood “Scoot” is Back
By WJOL News
|
Aug 22, 2017 @ 10:57 AM

The Shorewood “Scoot” is back after a 4-year hiatus. Carol Wagner president of the Shorewood Chamber of Commerce says the 5k race will benefit the Make Your Mark Foundation supporting Pediatric Cancer Research and family assistance.

The “Scoot” is being sponsored by the Shorewood Chamber and Athletico. It will occur on Saturday September 9th at 8am at a new location 903 W. Jefferson Street. This certified course starts and ends behind the Shorewood Police Department. The course will wind through 3.1 miles of a Shorewood Village subdivision on paved streets. Water and aid stations will be provided. Pre-resgistration cost is 30-dollars including a T-shirt. Walkers and strollers are welcome to the 5k “Scoot.” For more information go to shorewoodchamber.com.

