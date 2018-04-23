The Secret to Happiness is…..

Friends are our chosen family, and a new study reveals having them is the secret to unlocking a lifetime of happiness. The 80-year-long Harvard study began tracking 268 Harvard students back in 1938. Those in the study were given regular interviews and filled out questionnaires designed to assess their health and personal lives. The data reveals good friendships protected people from mental and physical decline, and that friendships were the best predictor of life length. Lead researcher Robert Waldinger explains, “The people who were the most satisfied in their relationships at age 50 were the healthiest at age 80. Good relationships don’t just protect our bodies; they protect our brains. And those good relationships, they don’t have to be smooth all the time. Some of our octogenarian couples could bicker with each other day in and day out, but as long as they felt that they could really count on the other when the going got tough, those arguments didn’t take a toll on their memories.” The Complete Story from Daily Mail is here.