The Secret Target App that Gives you Gift Cards & Coupons in Exchange for Feedback

Add this to your list of goals– getting invited to be a user of Target’s Studio Connect app. The app has been in operation since 2016, but only a select group of 600 Target customers are on it, and they’re surveyed to see what products they’d like to see stocked in the future. In exchange for their responses and opinions they’re rewarded with points that can be redeemed for gift cards and coupons. You can go ahead and download it, but logging in requires using an email address that was pre-approved by the company. To increase your chance of being chosen to use it, post product reviews on Target’s website, and participate in store surveys that are advertised on store receipts. It also seems like new members can also be referred by other users of the app, so it’s worth seeing if you know anybody on it as well.

Here’s the complete story from Business Insider.