The Right Way to Eat Pizza

I consider myself a pizza connoisseur and have tried pies of all shapes and sizes. A few years back I was in New York City and decided that I had to try their pizza to see what all the fuss was about. I went into the first bite with what I would consider standard expectations but the Chicago in me came out and I was not impressed.

Don’t get me wrong the taste of the pizza was tolerable, I mean, come on it’s pizza! What really threw me off was what was happening around me. New Yorkers were folding their pizza slices! I thought for sure I was being pranked or something but that’s exactly how they eat their pizza. I always thought that it was an odd thing to do and frankly against pizza protocol but Chef Stefano, a pizzaria owner in Sydney, Australia has something to say about how to eat pizza.

Chef explains that when pizza first started blessing this world it was meant for an on the go snack. People would grab a slice and fold hit for a one handed eating experience. He expressed how folding your pizza is actually the correct way to eat it.

Chef, I have to disagree! I will never fold my pizza! If it’s thin enough to fold it’s not thick enough!

What do you think about folding pizza? Are you a folder?