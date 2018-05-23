The NFL Is Considering a 15-Yard Penalty for Teams Whose Players Kneel for the National Anthem

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Colin Kaepernick is not happy with the NFL, and we know he’s really gonna freak on this story! The NFL owners are discussing what they should do about the National Anthem protests, and one idea is a 15-yard penalty for any team whose players kneel during the Anthem.

The NFL owners talked about it at a meeting yesterday, and “Sports Illustrated” says one idea they talked about was this . . .

The home team would decide whether the teams even come out for the anthem . . . and if they do, any players that kneel would earn a 15-yard penalty for their team on its first possession.

Other possibilities include: Allowing each team to implement its own policy . . . clearing the field of all football personnel while the Anthem is played . . . instructing players who don’t want to stand to remain in the locker room.

Last year the Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines by running off the field when the American Flag was being unfurled at Solder Field. The Team stood in the tunnel during the National Anthem with the exception of Offensive Lineman Alejandro Villanueva (an Iraqi War Army Vet). He stood at the base of the tunnel and was ridiculed after the game by his coach Mike Tomlin. He later apologized to his teammates. He’s the picture of the Steelers bench during the National Anthem.