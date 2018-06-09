The Million Dollar Emoji

Winning the lottery is something everyone dreams of at least once in their lifetime. It is one of those situations that you have no clue what you would do until it happens to you. This story out of Jamaica had to have been planned out…

A woman who we now know as “N. Cray” was lucky enough to win Jamaica’s Super Lotto which cashed out $1 million dollars! You think that is the big news? The woman wanted to protect her identity while picking up her winnings in the most 2018 way possible! She strolled in with a mask which is alarming until I tell you what kind of mask…an EMOJI mask! “N. Cray” was sporting a winking emoji mask and immediately started trending locally.

The winking winner told the public that she wants to use the money to travel and open up a youth community center in her area. Cray explained she might wear a smiling emoji mask for the grand opening!

If you won the lottery would you hide your identity when picking up your winnings? What would you do with that boat load of cash?