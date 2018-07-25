The Judds to have exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame

Wynonna Judd, left and mother Naomi, right, pose on the set before a taping of Naomi Judd'sl television show, "Naomi New Morning" at Metropolis Studios in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006. The mother and daughter rarely make appearances together. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman)

Country legend Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd are getting a special exhibit at the Country Hall of Fame and Museum.

The story of the mother-daughter duo’s rise to fame, as well as their successful career, will be showcased through rare original manuscripts, unpublished pics along with costumes and other items.

The exhibit, ‘The Judds: Dream Chasers,’ opens Aug. 10, 2018, and will continue through July 2019.

All the info can be found thru Taste of Country.