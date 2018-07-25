Country legend Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd are getting a special exhibit at the Country Hall of Fame and Museum.
The story of the mother-daughter duo’s rise to fame, as well as their successful career, will be showcased through rare original manuscripts, unpublished pics along with costumes and other items.
The exhibit, ‘The Judds: Dream Chasers,’ opens Aug. 10, 2018, and will continue through July 2019.
All the info can be found thru Taste of Country.
The Judds to have exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
Country legend Naomi and daughter Wynonna Judd are getting a special exhibit at the Country Hall of Fame and Museum.