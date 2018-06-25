The J.R. Smith “Blunder” Jersey has Been Sold

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith id defended by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The jersey that J.R. SMITH of the Cleveland Cavaliers wore during Game 1 of the NBA Finals has sold . . . for more than $23,500.

As you probably recall, that’s the game J.R. BOTCHED for the Cavs, when he ran out the clock because he thought they were AHEAD, when the score was actually TIED. The game went into overtime, and Golden State won.

So you have to believe it was a Warriors fan who entered the winning bid. LEBRON JAMES’ jersey from Game 1, where he scored 51 POINTS, sold for more than 100-grand. Here’s the complete story from TMZ