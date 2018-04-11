The “Illinois” Walmart Yodeling Kid Will Debut at the Grand Ole Opry This Saturday

In case you missed it: The Walmart yodeling kid (from Golconda, Illinois in Southern Illinois) was on yesterday’s “Ellen” show. His name is MASON RAMSEY, he’s 11 years old, and has captured the hearts of America with his Country Charm.

She asked if he liked L.A. and he said, quote, “Yeah, but I’m a country boy. And out in the old country, all we do is bale straws of hay, and next thing you know you’re sittin’ under a tree takin’ a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth.”

He sang “Lovesick Blues”, and Ellen surprised him with an invitation to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday. She also said Walmart is giving him a $15,000 college scholarship, and that his local Walmart has booked him to do a concert.

Taste of Country Did a whole story on Mason. Here’s the Instagram Video that went viral and put Mason on the Map!