The highly sought after NES and SNES Classics are back!
By Brandon Jones
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 7:19 PM
Game Over on a Green Grid Digital Display

If you want to relive your childhood days of playing ‘Duck Hunt’ and ‘ Super Mario Bros’ for hours on end here’s your chance. Nintendo’s popular NES classic and SNES Classic game consoles are back in stock today at BestBuy. The game systems are available exclusively via their online stores. Both consoles come with preloaded games. Amazon is also selling the games again. The NES Classic Edition will set you back $59.99 and the SNES Classic Edition sells for $79.99. Both come with free shipping from BestBuy.

What is your favorite classic video game? Mine was “Mike Tyson’s Punch Out” and “ExciteBike”

