“The Great ShakeOut” Earthquake Drill Today

Get ready to drop, cover and hold on. At 10:19 AM on October 19, 2017, millions of people across the United States and around the globe will take a few minutes to practice three simple actions that could save their lives during a major earthquake. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and municipal and county emergency management agencies are encouraging Illinois residents to drop, cover, and hold on during The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill.

“Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to know what to do as soon as you feel the earth shake,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “With two seismic zones in southern Illinois and residents who travel throughout the world, it’s important that everyone knows how to stay safe during an earthquake. The drill takes only a few minutes, but the lessons learned could save your life.”

The Great ShakeOut drill centers around the drop, cover, and hold on actions: drop down to the ground, take cover under a table or other piece of heavy furniture, and then hold on until the stops.

In October 2016, nearly 500,000 Illinoisans took part in the ShakeOut drill. To date, more than 300,000 people in Illinois are registered for this year’s event. Some of the most powerful earthquakes to ever occur in the United States happened in the winter of 1811-12 in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which reaches into southwestern Illinois.

Additional information about the earthquake risk in Illinois and steps to take before, during, and after an earthquake is available at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.

