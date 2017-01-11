The Great Read 2017 Celebrating Harry Potter Magic

The Great Read 2017 is an annual event dating back to 2004 that promotes literacy, reading, conversation and community in the greater Plainfield area. This years theme, Celebrating 20 Years of Harry Potter Magic. The kick-off event for The Great Read will take place on Thursday, February 2nd at 6:30pm at the Joliet Public Library, Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Road. The kickoff will feature a costume contest and a trivia contest with prizes for the winner. You can pre-register for the Harry Potter Trivia Contest or learn more about The Great Read 2017 at greatread.org.



http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Tom-Hernandez-1-11-2017.mp3

Tom Hernandez Talks The Great Read 2017

