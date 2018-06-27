THE CHEAPEST DATES TO FLY THIS SUMMER

In case you didn’t know, summer is the most expensive season to fly during– specifically June 23rd through August 27th. If you’re looking for a deal to fly domestically, you’ll want to hold off until August 28th if you can. Look for significant price-drops in the early days of Autumn, and again when fares drop in October and early November. Though it’s notable that there’s usually a slight price hike on Labor Day weekend and a big bump for Thanksgiving. When it comes to European travel, prices will generally start to drop right around September 10th. Overall, when it comes to traveling during the summer there are some deals to be had, but it’ll depend on how far you’re flying, the days of the week you travel, and how big/competitive your departure airport is, among other variables. Here’s more from Fox News.