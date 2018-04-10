The BEST and WORST Airlines

FILE- In this April 23, 2015, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet takes off from a runway at Love Field in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

We’ve all had some sort of crazy airline story. There’s been a bunch of negative stories about airlines recently. Here’s some positive news from the personal finance site WalletHub that considered in-flight comfort and cost; animal incidents; and baggage, complaints and departures.

Alaska Airlines is #1, then Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines round out the top five on the list, which compared the nine largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers. Spirit Airlines swooped in dead last  but still nabbed the honor of cheapest airline.

Delta is most reliable, boasting the lowest delay, cancellation, denied boarding and mishandled luggage rates. JetBlue Airways, with its complimentary drinks and snacks, free WiFi and extra legroom, is most comfortable. Southwest Airlines received the lowest rate of customer complaints in 2017, while Spirit and Frontier Airlines had the most customer Complaints.

Here’s the full breakdown from Moneyish.