The Benefits of Coffee
By Carol McGowan
|
Jul 3, 2018 @ 7:30 AM
Coffee break background. Stop working drink espresso

A new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests coffee drinkers are 12-percent more likely to live longer compared to non-coffee drinkers.  The study also found a link between coffee consumption and a decreased risk of stroke and Type 2 diabetes.  They say the findings aren’t due to the caffeine within coffee, but could have to do with the chemical compounds within the coffee bean itself.  Either that, or as one researcher says, it may just be because it brings people joy.

