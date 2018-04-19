The Average Person Starts Cursing by 10:54 A.M.

According to a new study, the average American experiences 1,205 stressful events a year. And our favorite way to express that frustration is by SWEARING. The average person drops their first swear word at 10:54 A.M. each day. And 25% of us don’t even make it to NINE. Here are the top ten things that stress us out on a regular basis . . .

1. Money.

2. Not getting enough sleep.

3. Our health.

4. Our job.

5. Our significant other.

6. Our kids.

7. Our home life.

8. Family responsibilities.

9. The news.

10. Politics.

Here’s more from SWNS Digital