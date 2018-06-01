The Age We Begin to Feel “Invisible”

Everyone will hit a certain age where they may notice people aren’t checking them out as much, if you will. A new study reveals women feel they no longer ‘turn heads’ at age 45, while men feel the same way once they hit age 47. The data comes from a survey of 2,000 U.K. adults by a plastic surgeon. Other findings: 46 percent of women said they wish they could go back in time and experience the same attention they got in their 20s and 30s, and men said once they hit their 40s they felt a steep decline in their attractiveness, with many naming man boobs, grey hair, drooping jowls, and double chins as their most-hated phyiscal attributes. (Here’s more from Daily Mail)