The 2018 World’s 50 Best Restaurant List

Italian chef Massimo Bottura poses for a photo at his gourmet soup kitchen Refettorio Gastromotiva in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. With so many questions swirling about the huge price tag on stadiums for South America’s first Olympics, Bottura wanted to make his own statement about the games’ sustainability. “This is a cultural project, not a charity,” said Bottura, whose Modena-based Osteria Francescana recently earned the top award from the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. “We want to rebuild the dignity of the people.” (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

The 50 Best Restaurant List has been released, and of course some top restaurants and some top chefs are not happy. Only 1 U.S. restaurant made the Top 10. Only 1 Chicago Restaurant made the Top 50 list. One thing to note, price is not a factor so when you look at this list be ready to fork over hundreds of dollars in some cases for a top-notch meal! Here’s the Top 5:

1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy) Chef: Massimo Bottura

Last year’s rank: 2 Average cost: $275

2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain) Chef: Joan Roca

Last year’s rank: 3 Average cost: €165-€195 (USD $184-$218)* 2015 pricing.

3. Mirazur (Menton, France) Chef: Mauro Colagreco

Last year’s rank: 4 Average cost: $150

4. Eleven Madison Park (New York City) Chef: Daniel Humm

Last year’s rank: 1 Average cost: $315 (service-included)

Chicago is known for it's wide variety of food choices but only one makes the list "Alinea" was ranked #34.