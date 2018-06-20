The 2018 World’s 50 Best Restaurant List

The 50 Best Restaurant List has been released, and of course some top restaurants and some top chefs are not happy. Only 1 U.S. restaurant made the Top 10. Only 1 Chicago Restaurant made the Top 50 list. One thing to note, price is not a factor so when you look at this list be ready to fork over hundreds of dollars in some cases for a top-notch meal! Here’s the Top 5:
1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy) Chef: Massimo Bottura
Last year’s rank: 2 Average cost: $275
2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain) Chef: Joan Roca
Last year’s rank: 3 Average cost: €165-€195 (USD $184-$218)* 2015 pricing.
3. Mirazur (Menton, France) Chef: Mauro Colagreco
Last year’s rank: 4 Average cost: $150
4. Eleven Madison Park (New York City) Chef: Daniel Humm
Last year’s rank: 1 Average cost: $315 (service-included)
Chicago is known for it’s wide variety of food choices but only one makes the list “Alinea” was ranked #34. Here’s the full list of the top 50 from Eater.com