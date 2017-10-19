That’s Putting Your Money Where Your Mouth Is!

The NFL has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, but here’s a guy that deserves praise for actually doing something about what he believes. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (and brother of Chicago Bears Lineman Kyle Long) will be donating his final 10 game checks from the 2017 season to charitable causes. Combined with the six checks he gave to Charlottesville scholarship causes in the wake of white supremacist riots there, Long will play the entire 2017 season without pay. Long, through the Chris Long Foundation, announced Wednesday that he will donate his next 10 game checks to organizations that support educational equality in the three cities that he has spent his 10-year career playing in – Philadelphia this season, Boston (New England Patriots) and St. Louis (the former St. Louis Rams). “In my 10th year, I want to celebrate the awesome opportunity I’ve had to play football by giving back to the communities that have given me that gift,” Long said in a statement. “Educational opportunity and equity are the best gateway to a better tomorrow for everyone in America.” The campaign also encourages fans and businesses to donate to match Long’s contribution. The city that raises the most money during the season will receive an additional $50,000 donation. Long is reportedly earning $1 million in base salary, a $500,000 signing bonus, and $750,000 in roster bonuses this year.