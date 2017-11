Apparently eating so much until you can hardly move is very sexy. We say this because Daily Mail did a survey and found Thanksgiving is the holiday where you’re most likely to CONCEIVE a baby.

1. Thanksgiving. 17.7% of couples who conceived on a holiday did it on Thanksgiving.

2. Valentine’s Day, 17.3%.

3. Christmas, 14.7%.

4. Fourth of July, 13.9%.

5. Halloween, 13%.

The complete list from Daily Mail is here